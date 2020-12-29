5,600 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $25,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,737,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,840,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,315 shares of company stock valued at $96,988,073.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.44. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $137.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

