52,400 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVACU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,110,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000.

OTCMKTS:SVACU opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

