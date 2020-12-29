$50.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post sales of $50.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.15 million to $69.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $272.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $280.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $485.55 million, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $640.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 160,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,141. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.10.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

