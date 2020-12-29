$48.53 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $48.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $193.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $194.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.48 million, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $222.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSC. BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 102,774 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 112,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

