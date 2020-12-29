30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$33.91 million during the quarter.

