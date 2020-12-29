$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $13.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $15.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

NYSE:PPG opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

