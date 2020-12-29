$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.48.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,102. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $482.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.