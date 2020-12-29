$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $534.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $738,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,762,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

