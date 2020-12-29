$191.06 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post $191.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.90 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $218.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $764.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $770.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $768.46 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $832.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

