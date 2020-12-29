$189.68 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $189.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.80 million and the highest is $191.80 million. Chegg posted sales of $125.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $628.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.40 million to $630.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $778.60 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $783.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.98. 17,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,603. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90.

In other news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,290,218. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after acquiring an additional 289,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 194,755 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.