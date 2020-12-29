$172.60 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report sales of $172.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the lowest is $170.00 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $167.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $683.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $688.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $651.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.70 million to $672.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 547,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

