$139.75 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post sales of $139.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $229.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $524.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $526.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $637.41 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $733.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 22,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

