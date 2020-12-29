$115.52 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $115.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.83 million to $116.22 million. SFL posted sales of $119.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $471.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.97 million to $472.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $442.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $455.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

SFL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

