10,899 Shares in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after buying an additional 57,333 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

