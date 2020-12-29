$106.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $106.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $106.49 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $379.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $379.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $424.08 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $459.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 23,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.06.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

