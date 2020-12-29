1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 181.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 153.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

FLWS opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $787,084.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,051,571.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,549 shares of company stock worth $4,107,169. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

