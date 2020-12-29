$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.16.

RF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 238,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

