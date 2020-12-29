$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

