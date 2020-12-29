0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.15 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and $136,917.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.