$0.95 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.84. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FB Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.73. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

