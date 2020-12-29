$0.70 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

