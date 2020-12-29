-$0.55 EPS Expected for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DBV Technologies.

DBVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,009,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 258,257 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 849.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 655,189 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,461. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.87.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

