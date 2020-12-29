$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.57. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,575. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

