$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. The First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 4,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,422. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $425.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 in the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.