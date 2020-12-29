$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. HMS reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in HMS by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMSY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,931. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.