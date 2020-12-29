-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.45). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 67,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $3,120,224.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,395 shares of company stock valued at $22,150,938 in the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,719,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Replimune Group by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,308 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

