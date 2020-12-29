$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.