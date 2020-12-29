$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Infosys also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.