$0.09 EPS Expected for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. EMCORE reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter worth $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth $590,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $152.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

