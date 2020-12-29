-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 12,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $495,505.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,356,844.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter.

TRHC opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

