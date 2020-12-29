$0.06 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGS. BidaskClub downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $836.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

