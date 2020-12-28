Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.31). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,557. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

