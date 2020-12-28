ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $44,243.68 and approximately $579.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00046082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00299742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.02157229 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

