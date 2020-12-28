Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

