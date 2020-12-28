Zero Trading Up 1.2% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Zero has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $52,102.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00254005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00033156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,465,313 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.