ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $136,532.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00304170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.68 or 0.02172250 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.