Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to “Buy”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

