Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMNB. TheStreet raised shares of American National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American National Bankshares has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

AMNB opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.09. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 24.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

