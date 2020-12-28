Zacks Investment Research Lowers VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VBIV. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.12 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 373,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 267,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

