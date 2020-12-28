Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aphria (NYSE:APHA) to Sell

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Get Aphria alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of APHA stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 228,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,934. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aphria by 32.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.