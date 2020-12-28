Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report $56.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $163.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $304.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NINE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

