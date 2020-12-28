Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.64. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

