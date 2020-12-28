Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.42. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

