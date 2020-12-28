Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 870,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

