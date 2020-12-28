Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.37). Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 485.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 21,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

