Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.68 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $17.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

