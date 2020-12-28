Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $960.21 million. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

APA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 3,763,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447,482. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

