Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. 54,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -89.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.