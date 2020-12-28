Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.02. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Mosaic.
The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
The Mosaic stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.
The Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
