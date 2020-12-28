Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.02. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.