Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NYSE:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect SWK Holdings Co. (NYSE:SWKH) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. SWK has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

